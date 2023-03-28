CAPE MAY – The Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum is receiving funding in 2023 through a Cooperative Marketing grant from the New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism. The purpose of the grant is to support the museum in its digital and print marketing campaigns. Previously the grant program has assisted NASW in achieving record numbers in admissions in 2022.

The former base was used by the United State Navy as a dive-bomber training center from 1943 to 1945, where nearly 130 crashes took place during rigorous training. Dive-bombing as a tactic is highly dangerous, and at the Naval Air Station Wildwood 42 naval aviators lost their lives over the course of World War II training. The mission of the museum is to educate the public on the history of the base as well as to memorialize the 42 men who lost their lives serving at NASW.