Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beach tags: $33 seasonal, $16 weekly, $8 daily. Free for children age 11 and younger.
What to do: Rafts are permitted on all bathing beaches. Surfing is permitted at 10-11th Street, 13-14th Street and the 30th Street Beach. Surfing and stand-up paddle boarding are permitted on 16-17th, 20th, 39th, 63rd and 67th street beaches.
More information: visitavalonnj.com
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.