AVALON

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beach tags: $33 seasonal, $16 weekly, $8 daily. Free for children age 11 and younger.

What to do: Rafts are permitted on all bathing beaches. Surfing is permitted at 10-11th Street, 13-14th Street and the 30th Street Beach. Surfing and stand-up paddle boarding are permitted on 16-17th, 20th, 39th, 63rd and 67th street beaches.

More information: visitavalonnj.com

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

