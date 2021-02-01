Avalon to consider adding video to meetings

Some residents have pushed for a video format, however, both in comments to the governing body and on social media. The efforts drew more support after a lengthy Planning and Zoning Board meeting on a controversial topic, in which members of the public had trouble hearing testimony, could not see the plans and waited for several hours for the chance to be heard.

Some of those residents attended the next Borough Council meeting with a plea for improvement. On Wednesday, council members discussed the idea and asked for Wahl’s input, holding out the possibility of taking action at a future meeting.

Multiple towns either livestream video of their meetings to social media platforms such as Facebook or post video of the meetings afterward. In Upper Township and Ocean City, for instance, links to videos of the meetings are posted to the municipal websites, with the videos posted to YouTube.

But according to Wahl, neither livestreaming the meetings nor posting videos would meet the state’s requirements for remote meetings, because residents would not be able to provide input. He has cited concerns with the security of video platforms, citing incidents in Stone Harbor and at county government meetings in which participants interrupted meetings with racist or obscene materials.