Avalon Police Department

2013: 8 cases — 4 agency complaints - 2 for domestic violence (both unfounded) and two for other rules violations. 3 citizen complaints - 2 for improper arrest and 1 for improper entry. 1 anonymous complaint for other rule violation.

3 of the other rules violations were sustained. 1 of the improper arrests was exonerated, the other unfounded. The inproper entry was exonerated. The domestic violence was unfounded. The other domestic violence was classified as an other rule violation and not sustained.

2012: 8 cases — 3 citizen complaints for demeanor, 2 agency complaints for other rules violations. 1 citizen complains for domestic violence and 1 for other rules violations. 1 agency complaint for domestic violence.

2 demeanor complaints were not sustained. 1 demeanor complaint was exonerated. 1 domestic violence complaint was not sustained, 1 was unfounded and 1 was administratively closed. 1 other rules violation was sustained, 1 was administratively closed.

2011: 7 cases — 2 citizen complaints for differential treatment, 2 for demeanor and 2 for other rules violations. 1 agency complaint for other rules violations.

2 other rules violations were not sustained and 1 was sustained. 1 differential treatment was exonerated and 1 was unfounded. 1 demeanor was exonerated and 1 was unfounded.