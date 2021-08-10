The Avalon Police Department posts annual internal affairs summaries from 2011 to 2020 that were reported to the Cape May County Prosecutors Office. The reports do not list specific names only the types of incidents.
2020: 4 cases (3 internal disciplinary outcome was sustained, 1 was not sustained). 2 came from the agency and 2 were pending from prior years.
2019: 7 cases — 3 sustained for rule violations, 1 for criminal, 1 exonerated with 2 cases pending end of year
2018: 9 cases — 8 from 2018, 1 from previous year. 5 sustained for rule violations, 2 cases pending from end of year
2017: 6 cases — 3 sustained for rule violations (1 for demeanor, 2 for other.) 2 exonerated, 1 case pending end of year
2016: 4 cases — 1 citizen complaint for excessive force (exonerated), 3 for other rule violations (2 sustained, 1 administratively closed).
2015: 5 cases — all agency complaints for other rule violations (3 sustained, 1 exonerated, 1 not sustained)
2014: 7 cases — 3 for demeanor (2 unfounded, 1 exonerated), 1 for differential treatment (not sustained), 1 for other criminal violation (unfounded), 1 for other rule violation (unfounded). 1 municipal court case dismissed.
2013: 8 cases — 4 agency complaints - 2 for domestic violence (both unfounded) and two for other rules violations. 3 citizen complaints - 2 for improper arrest and 1 for improper entry. 1 anonymous complaint for other rule violation.
3 of the other rules violations were sustained. 1 of the improper arrests was exonerated, the other unfounded. The inproper entry was exonerated. The domestic violence was unfounded. The other domestic violence was classified as an other rule violation and not sustained.
2012: 8 cases — 3 citizen complaints for demeanor, 2 agency complaints for other rules violations. 1 citizen complains for domestic violence and 1 for other rules violations. 1 agency complaint for domestic violence.
2 demeanor complaints were not sustained. 1 demeanor complaint was exonerated. 1 domestic violence complaint was not sustained, 1 was unfounded and 1 was administratively closed. 1 other rules violation was sustained, 1 was administratively closed.
2011: 7 cases — 2 citizen complaints for differential treatment, 2 for demeanor and 2 for other rules violations. 1 agency complaint for other rules violations.
2 other rules violations were not sustained and 1 was sustained. 1 differential treatment was exonerated and 1 was unfounded. 1 demeanor was exonerated and 1 was unfounded.