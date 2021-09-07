 Skip to main content
AVALON 9/11 CEREMONY
9:00 a.m.; Avalon’s September 11th Memorial located at 21st Street and Dune Drive, at Veterans Plaza. The program will also include the “National Anthem” and “God Bless America” from Miss New Jersey Alyssa Sullivan; “Amazing Grace” from bagpiper Thomas Palmer; a flag lowering/raising by American Legion Post #331, a flyover by a New Jersey State Police rescue helicopter, and ceremonial remembrance ringing of the fire bell to remember the victims and heroes of the event.

