 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ava Luciano, Vineland

  • 0
012822-pac-spt-swim

Ava Luciano of Vineland swims to a first place finish in the 100 meter butterfly during the Cal Champioships. Atlantic City, NJ. January 27, 2022 (Kristian Gonyea, The Press of Atlantic City)
Ava Luciano headshot

The freshman helped Vineland to a 10-2 record and the CAL National title (5-0). Won the 100 butterfly in 1:04.54 at the CAL Meet. Also placed 15th in the 200 freestyle at the MOC.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News