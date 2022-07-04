Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide in Mullica Township

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and the Mullica Township Police Department are investigating an apparent murder/suicide of a man and a woman in Mullica Township.
According to a press release from the prosecutor's office, authorities were notified around midnight Monday, July 4 that a man and woman have been found dead outside the rear of their Mullica Township home.
The victim has been identified as Rayanne Reven, 53-year-old of Mullica Township NJ. The suspect/victim has been identified as Edward Reven 3rd., 53-year old of Mullica Township, according to the prosecutor.
Authorities said the case is an active investigation and no other information will be released at this time.