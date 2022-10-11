 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Author visits Rowan College of South Jersey

  • 0

VINELAND — Melanie Benjamin, a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author, will share insights about her novel “The Children’s Blizzard” at Rowan College of South Jersey’s Cumberland campus on Oct. 12.

Benjamin is the featured author in this year’s One Book, One College reading program. The public is invited to attend this free literary event.

“An Evening with Melanie Benjamin” will be held at 7 p.m. in the Luciano Theater. The author will also hold a Q&A session and will be available to sign books.

For more information about the One Book, One College reading campaign, visit RCSJ.edu/OneBook or email jcirucci@rcsj.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News