Author visits Rowan College of South Jersey

VINELAND — Melanie Benjamin, a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author, will share insights about her novel “The Children’s Blizzard” at Rowan College of South Jersey’s Cumberland campus on Oct. 12.

Benjamin is the featured author in this year’s One Book, One College reading program. The public is invited to attend this free literary event.

“An Evening with Melanie Benjamin” will be held at 7 p.m. in the Luciano Theater. The author will also hold a Q&A session and will be available to sign books.

For more information about the One Book, One College reading campaign, visit RCSJ.edu/OneBook or email jcirucci@rcsj.edu.