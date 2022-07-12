Austin Snyder

Snyder finished his senior season with an individual record of 35-2, which was a program record. He won the Cape-Atlantic League singles championship for the second consecutive spring, the only two times an Absegami player captured the title. Snyder’s performance at first singles was crucial for the Braves, who finished 14-10 and advanced to the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals. He made it to the third round of the states single tournament. For the second straight year, he advanced to the semifinals of the South Jersey Interscholastic Championships singles tournament.