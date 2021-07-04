Austin Snyder, Absegami

Snyder finished his junior season with an individual record of 23-3. He won the Cape-Atlantic League singles championship for the first time in his career. It was also the first time in program history that an Absegami player took home the title. His performance at first singles was crucial for the Braves, who finished 9-7 and advanced to the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals. He also advanced to the semifinals of the South Jersey Interscholastic Championships singles tournament.