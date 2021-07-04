 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Austin Snyder, Absegami
0 comments

Austin Snyder, Absegami

Snyder finished his junior season with an individual record of 23-3. He won the Cape-Atlantic League singles championship for the first time in his career. It was also the first time in program history that an Absegami player took home the title. His performance at first singles was crucial for the Braves, who finished 9-7 and advanced to the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals. He also advanced to the semifinals of the South Jersey Interscholastic Championships singles tournament.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News