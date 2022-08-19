 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Austin Johnson

DT Austin Johnson - Tennessee Titans

Austin Johnson played but didn’t record a tackle in the Tennessee Titans’ 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Johnson, in his third season, is a 2012 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Galloway Township.

17. Austin Johnson

St. Augustine 2012

OL/DL

Johnson is strong, quick and one of the region’s top defenders. Opponents often double-teamed him with blockers. He excelled at Penn State. The Tennessee Titans selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Johnson currently plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.

