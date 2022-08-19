17. Austin Johnson
St. Augustine 2012
OL/DL
Johnson is strong, quick and one of the region’s top defenders. Opponents often double-teamed him with blockers. He excelled at Penn State. The Tennessee Titans selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Johnson currently plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today