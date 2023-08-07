Friday was the only wrinkle in this otherwise wonderful summer weekend. There were some showers and too much gray sky for my liking.
Otherwise, Saturday and Sunday was great. Dew points were fairly comfortable, in the 60s. High temperatures were 75 to 85 degrees and there was no rain.
So, a B-plus it is.
Grade Point Average so far: 3.2 (B)
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today