This was really close to an A. So close, we have the first A minus in the Shore Summer Weekend Weather Report Card history

There were two small issues that prevented me from giving this weekend an A.

First, there were isolated showers and storms Saturday afternoon. I know because I was under them for about two hours in Pt. Pleasant. It wasn't fun.

Secondly, Sunday was a bit on the humid side.

If only one of the two happened, it went have been our first A. Alas, the first A-minus it is.

Grade Point Average so far: 3.2 (B)