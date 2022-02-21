 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
August 11 - Full Sturgeon Moon

9:36 p.m. EDT

This moon honors when this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water like Lake Champlain is most readily caught.

The occurrence of this full moon on this particular date is poor timing for those who enjoy the annual Perseid meteor shower; this display will peak less than 24 hours later and the brilliant light of that nearly full moon will likely wash out all but the very brightest of these swift streaks of light.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
