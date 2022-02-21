August 11 - Full Sturgeon Moon

9:36 p.m. EDT
This moon honors when this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water like Lake Champlain is most readily caught.
The occurrence of this full moon on this particular date is poor timing for those who enjoy the annual Perseid meteor shower; this display will peak less than 24 hours later and the brilliant light of that nearly full moon will likely wash out all but the very brightest of these swift streaks of light.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
