You don’t have to fire up your grill this weekend to get some good barbecue. Here are five spots in South Jersey you can go to that will satisfy your cravings.

Henri’s Hotts Barbeque, Folsom

Henri’s switched from its traveling food truck to a full-service dine-in location at 1003 Black Horse Pike 13 years ago. The family-owned barbecue spot’s website says it serves “THE BEST BBQ IN NEW JERSEY.”

Henri’s offers 11 different platters, including pulled pork, slow-smoked chicken, beef brisket, St. Louis-style ribs and meatloaf. The pulled pork is slow smoked for 13 hours, while the brisket is smoked for 19 hours. Each platter comes with two sides, or you can get just the meat.

They also offer burgers, sandwiches, wings, sides, kids meals, dessert, family packages and more.

Henri’s Hotts Barbeque is open noon to 7 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

For more information, visit bestbbqsj.com.

Chef Sheed’s BBQ Shack, Atlantic City

Located at 501 Atlantic Ave. since 2020, Chef Sheed’s BBQ Shack serves six different entrees, including a sliced smoked brisket, crabmeat stuffed lobster tails with garlic butter sauce or deep-fried French lobster tails, and fried chicken wings. Each of the entrees come with two sides and a Hawaiian roll.

It also serves six different sandwiches, including a smoked beef brisket, spicy jerk chicken wrap and a salmon cheesesteak.

Chef Sheed’s BBQ Shack is open seven days per week, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The shack serves breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday to Saturday.

For more information, visit www.chefsheedsbbqshack.com.

Water Dog Smoke House, Ventnor

Bordering Margate at 7319 Ventnor Ave., Water Dog has focused on producing small batches of smoked or roasted meats and fish since 2019. It also prides itself on serving creative dishes, without the use of preservatives, nitrates or added refined sugars using all natural, sustainably sourced ingredients.

In addition to plates and fish platters, the menu features 10 different smoked fish and seafood sandwiches, cheesesteaks and sandwiches, like “The Blado” roast beef or “The Lois” roasted brisket.

They also serve breakfast sandwiches, poke bowls, salads, special sandwiches and kids meals, in addition to catering options.

Water Dog Smoke House is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

For more information on Water Dog, visit www.waterdogsmokehouse.com.

Back Bay Barbeque, Somers Point

Located at 135 Longport Somers Point Blvd. just before the bridge, the roadside-stand-turned-restaurant has been cooking barbecue by the bay since 2009.

It serves barbecue chicken, ribs, boneless ribs, pastrami, chicken “kabongs,” and seafood, along with sides, extras and offers catering options available in advance. Some of Back Bay’s best sellers include its pulled pork, brisket, wings, blackened tuna, jumbo lump crab cakes, mac and cheese, and cornbread.

They also are dog friendly, BYOB and cash only, with an ATM available on site.

Back Bay Barbeque is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.

For more information, visit backbaybbq.com.

Smoker and Adel, Cape May Court House

The food trailer has been serving up barbecue since 2018 at different locations in South Jersey.

Besides barbecue ribs, its menu features a hefty variety of unique items including homemade, deep-fried Thanksgiving balls, meat “sundaes,” nachos, tacos, “dirty fries” and tots. They also have sandwiches, loaded mac and cheese, a variety of sides, desserts, and plenty of jackfruit options for vegans.

Additionally, people can get a “trash panda” — tacos, nachos, fries and tots that are never made the same way twice.

To see where and when you can catch the food trailer, go to the Smoker and Adel’s Facebook page.

For more information, visit www.smokerandadel.com.