Looking for something to do? Check out our events calendar!

Tuesday, Jan. 14

SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m.; South Jersey Poets Collective welcomes Tyler Mills; open mic, participants read one poem that is less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.

Thursday, Jan. 16

PROHIBITION 100TH ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM: 5 to 6 p.m.; “Ring in the Roaring Twenties” program; begins with 1920s-themed music, snacks and “mocktails”; staff member will discuss Prohibition, and lawyer Frank Ferry, author of “Nucky: The Real Story of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Boss,” will talk about former Atlantic City boss Enoch “Nucky” Johnson; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, Jan. 25