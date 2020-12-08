Looking for something to do? Check out our events calendar!

Thursday, Jan. 9
‘IRISH DANCING — A CASUAL APPROACH’: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays; set and ceili dance lessons with Bonnie and Ed Quigley; Christ Episcopal Church Hall, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, small fee. 609-398-8636.
Friday, Jan. 10
FIRE PIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays; live music from local musicians, sample local wines; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., Cape May, no cover charge. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
MAHJONG BRUNCH: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10, Feb. 7, March 3; Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, up to one week before: $14 members, $18 guests; after one week before: $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167.
Saturday, Jan. 11
VFW POST 9462 BEEF & BEER FUNDRAISER: 2 to 6 p.m.; proceeds benefit veterans and training of service dogs; JD’s Pub & Grill, 45 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, $20 advance, $25 at door. 609-335-6350.
Monday, Jan. 13
‘MOVE AND DANCE’ CLASS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays; presented by Cathy Cashmere; learn to line dance; Wildwood Crest Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CCCInspire.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
SQUARE DANCE OPEN HOUSE: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Rainbow Squares Dance Club; for people interested in learning square dancing; Milmay Volunteer Fire Department, 225 Broad St., Milmay, first night free, $5 per night after. 856-825-1809 or 609-839-3796 or RainbowSquares.Club.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
WORLD ABOVE POETRY NIGHT: 7 to 9 p.m.; South Jersey Poets Collective welcomes Tyler Mills; open mic, participants read one poem that is less than two minutes long; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3463 or SJPoets.WordPress.com.
Thursday, Jan. 16
PROHIBITION 100TH ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM: 5 to 6 p.m.; “Ring in the Roaring Twenties” program; begins with 1920s-themed music, snacks and “mocktails”; staff member will discuss Prohibition, and lawyer Frank Ferry, author of “Nucky: The Real Story of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Boss,” will talk about former Atlantic City boss Enoch “Nucky” Johnson; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, Jan. 25
IRISH CEILI DANCE: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. last Saturday of the month through June 2020; dancing to music by the South Jersey Ceili Band and songs by Joe McGonigle and Bob Galbraith, guest musicians; American Legion Hall Post #352, First and Pennsylvania avenues, Somers Point. 609-626-1576 or IACSSJ.org.
Saturday, Feb. 1
SOUTH VINELAND INDOOR/OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. first Saturdays through March 2020, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-696-1044.
Kids Stuff
Thursday, Jan. 9
TEEN 3D PRINTING WORKSHOP SERIES: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, 16, 23; 3D printer workshop series for ages 13-18; learn how to design and prepare an object to be printed on the library’s MakerBot printer; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Friday, Jan. 10
‘ALIVE WITH MUSIC!’: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 31; join music teacher Dee Mann every Friday to make music; The Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St., Manahawkin, $5 per session, registration required. 609-915-4946.
FLASHBACK FRIDAYS: 7 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. concerts, Fridays; tribute bands from your favorite eras; The Showroom at Golden Nugget Casino, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, free admission. 610-228-2353 or GoldenNugget.com/Atlantic-City.
Theater
Tuesday, Jan. 14
IMPROV ACTING WORKSHOPS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; improvisational acting workshops hosted by Unity’s Theatre Troupe; for ages 18 and older; Dante Hall Theater, 14 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, free. 609-705-9007 or UnitysTheatreTroupe.com.
Saturday, Jan. 18
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 1 p.m.; third Saturdays; bring a script for each character in your play; aspiring playwrights, actors, and public welcome; Public Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-350-6310.
Nature
Monday, Jan. 13
‘PINELANDS 101: A WALK-THRU THE PINES’: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; presentation includes sights and sounds while taking the audience on an insightful virtual walk in the woods familiarizing them with the Pinelands; presented by Joel M. Mott, Principal Public Programs Specialist-NJ Pinelands Commission; Ocean County Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton, registration required. 609-296-1470 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
