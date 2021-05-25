Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith brings his artwork to Stone Harbor

“It connected to me because drumming and music are something I love to do and have been my passion for a long, long time, so it was a natural progression to take a risk and try something different and grow into a new, creative avenue,” Smith says. “It sounded interesting to me because it was an extension of my music and my drumming. It made sense to me. I just do it because I have a good time doing it, and I hope people like it.”

Smith generally uses traditional canvases — but sometimes drum skins — for his artwork, each hand-embellished and crafted from rhythm using brushes with oils of different colors.

“I don’t really go into art with any preconceived thing about how people are going to accept it,” Smith says. “Of course, when you put yourself out there as an artist, you want everyone to like it, but I don’t expect everyone to like it just like I don’t expect everyone to like the music I make. And that’s OK.

“I would rather make art that really appeals to someone and they love it, or I would like them to say, ‘This is terrible. This is the worst thing I have ever seen.’ That sort of visceral experience is what I would rather invoke in someone as opposed to some milquetoast, down-the-middle, ‘Yeah, it’s OK. It’s all right.’ That’s bulls—t. I want to get a real reaction from someone – either way.”