Entrepreneur turns focus from cars to stunning restaurant in Cape May Court House

“It was a very old place, very dated and was the first liquor license awarded in Middle Township after Prohibition,” says Altobelli, who sold his body shops to a venture capital company. “I already bought the restaurant but didn’t get around to demo-ing it and working on it, but once I sold those businesses I concentrated on putting the new building up. Then COVID hit, so it wasn’t worth opening. I originally bought it as a Real Estate venture I knew I couldn’t go wrong with it. And then as you go through life and friends and family get in your ear and tell you how it would be nice to have a place to go, and then officials in the township told me it would be a real asset in the community to have a nice, newer place to add to the businesses already here … I decided to go for it.”