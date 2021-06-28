ATTACK
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid was seen walking around Margate on Friday afternoon.
ATLANTIC CITY — Although the future of Bader Field has been discussed for years, little is known about the city’s most recent plans for its re…
BRIGANTINE — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s crash investigations unit is investigating a Brigantine Boulevard accident Saturday aft…
OCEAN CITY — A 66-year-old city man died Tuesday after the car he was a passenger in was struck at the base of the Route 52 causeway.
MARGATE — Bob Naumchik, of Galloway Township, discovered outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now he can’t get enough of it.
If you’re among those looking for an ideal place to either summer or settle down at the shore, and whose preferred locale is Longport for the …
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May City Councilman Christopher Bezaire remains in jail after a hearing Wednesday morning during which Assistant P…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City International Airport will have a four-story, 111-room hotel built near it as part of a four-phase, multim…
ATLANTIC CITY — One person was injured as a result of a boat explosion Friday at Frank S. Farley State Marina, State Police said Saturday.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday honored William McIntyre, a retired detective who died June 7 at 73.
