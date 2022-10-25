 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AtlantiCare staff connect with Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City over hoops

Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City Teen Center’s Healthcare Careers Club took on Team AtlantiCare during a special game of hoops Oct. 13 at the club in Atlantic City.

The event was one way AtlantiCare is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to assist young people in learning about — and preparing for — careers in healthcare by giving members a backdoor look at career paths. The teens had the opportunity to discuss healthcare careers one-on-one with AtlantiCare physicians, medical residents, medical students and staff before and after the game.

Club members ages 13 to 18 who are interested in healthcare careers visit AtlantiCare’s hospital campus and other sites throughout the year. They meet leaders, providers and staff to learn about clinical and non-clinical career paths.

