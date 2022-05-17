 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ATLANTICARE MEDICAL ARTS PAVILLION

AtlantiCare is building a $38.3 million Medical Arts Pavilion to enhance and expand its Women and Children's Services, Federally Qualified Health Center, Dialysis, Medical Education Program, and other programs and services that address community health and wellness issues / needs including disparities in healthcare in Atlantic City.

