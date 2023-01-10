AtlantiCare, HBCU seek to teach next generation of medical professionals

ATLANTIC CITY — While their classmates were enjoying the final days of winter break, Cheyney University's Mohamedanwar Idress spent the past week learning about what he hopes is a future career in medicine.

Idress was one of about 25 juniors and seniors from the nation's first historically Black university to take part in a partnership with AtlantiCare aimed at giving them firsthand experience in the medical field.

During the week, students broke off into four groups of six to explore about 25 learning stations in different departments at AtlantiCare's City Campus, including emergency, intensive care, progressive care, surgical, medical application services, nursing, physical therapy, pediatrics, radiology, neurosciences and trauma.

"One of my career aspirations is to go to medical school and become a physician, said Idress, a junior at Cheyney. "Being able to shadow in different departments and learn about specialties in the medical field will allow me to explore different specialties or an individual array of options for my future interests."

Lori Herndon, president and CEO of AtlantiCare, said she hopes the program kicks off a long relationship with the Pennsylvania school, "in a way that brings the best of what they're all about to the best of what AtlantiCare's all about, which is creating opportunities and making a difference to all those that we serve."

The partnership is part of Cheyney's Institute for the Contemporary African American Experience. The institute, which was founded in 2018, has six quadrants: health care, bioscience, agribusiness, education, technology and criminal justice.

The goal of the collaborative effort is to equip students to become future leaders in the professions they are pursuing, said Aaron Walter, president of Cheyney University. Three Cheyney students had already started work with AtlantiCare thanks to the program, Walter said.

"The institute is built on the foundation of public-private partnerships, and today is living proof of the value of the public-private partnerships," Walter said. "It's opportunities like this partnership that will allow our students to immerse themselves in real world professional experiences. Cheyney has developed a model that provides our students with development opportunities and prepares students for future careers while they matriculate."

Dinah Riley, a senior at Cheyney, said she chose to pursue physical therapy in seventh grade because she believes the post-operation and post-injury process is important both physically and mentally. She's also a strong advocate for mental health awareness, which she would love to incorporate into her work.

"I'm grateful to be here experiencing this winter break immersion experience. I'm very grateful for the bridge of Black and Black African Americans to pursue medicine. It's a great opportunity within itself," Riley said.