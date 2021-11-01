With 16 locations across Central and South Jersey, Atlantic Medical Imaging has won the Best of The Press for Best Medical Group.

Opening in 1961, the medical group celebrates its 60th year of providing service to this community this year. Starting as a three-person radiology practice covering the Atlantic City Hospital, the practice has grown to have ore than 700 part-time and full-time employees in five counties: Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Ocean and Monmouth counties.

According to President and CEO David Levi, the practice sees more than 250,000 patients a year across its various locations. Recently, the group added a new location on Hooper Street in Toms River on Oct. 11 as an additional resource for patients in the area.

“Most of the offices we either constructed just through our relationships with referring providers who we work with at hospitals or had seen some of the work at our other offices. They felt there was a lack of quality imaging or they felt like we could bring something additional or new to that area so we took that opportunity,” Levi says.

Currently Atlantic Medical Imaging is one of the largest employers in South Jersey, according to Levi. Although there are no plans to expand to other states, Levi says they are willing to expand within the state whenever the opportunity arises.