ATLANTIC COUNTY

The annual Fourth of July parade in Galloway starts 9 a.m. Monday, July 4. Come out and join your fellow Americans by celebrating our independence. The parade is presented by the Galloway Township Fourth of July Parade Committee. Its mission is to honor American veterans and active military personnel who have served in our country and around the world.

Margate will have its Fourth of July parade 9 a.m. Monday, July 4,. Imagine a sea of red, white and blue down Margate eastbound from 76th Avenue to State Road 7. After the parade, there are refreshments and bounce houses to enjoy. From 1 to 4 p.m., the Margate Parks and Recreation Department will host a Calypso Cove Pool Party featuring a steel drum band at Calypso Cove. Admission is $4 for residents and $7 for non-residents. From 5 to 9 p.m. is the Fourth of July Extravaganza with food trucks and obstacle courses for attendees to enjoy at the northwest corner of Margate Boulevard and State 7 Road. The band Atticca is set to perform at 6 p.m., and the fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Smithville’s Fourth of July parade starts 9 a.m. Monday, July 4. The parade will run from Smithville Boulevard to Moss Mill Road then west on Moss Mill to Historic Smithville. The Fourth of July parade committee has stated that it is the largest parade of its kind based on the number of units. Roughly 10,000 people are expected to attend. After the parade is the Independence Day ceremony in Smithville’s Village Greene.

Northfield’s parade is 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, from Shore Road to Burton Avenue Fire Station, via Mill Road. Any first responders, volunteers, community groups, floats, sports teams, fancy cars, or kids on decorated bikes are encouraged to participate. The rain date for the parade is Saturday, July 9.

Check out Country Music Weekend at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3. If you are spending the Fourth of July weekend in South Jersey, this is the place to be. There will be food, music, lawn games, axe throwing, and more. Rising Nashville star Garrett Shultz is headlining at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Admission is $10 per person to be on the festival grounds. Parking is free Saturday and before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

