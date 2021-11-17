Atlantic County Sheriff's Office to provide security for planned Central Municipal Court

The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County would replace each participating municipality’s current court and handle all municipal-level litigation in the county. Most of the 23 municipalities in Atlantic County currently use their own individual courts to adjudicate municipal-level legal matters. The motivation for the consolidation of the municipal courts is to make services more efficient and provide cost savings to participating municipalities.

Former Atlantic County Superior Judge Mark Sandson, an advocate for the central court, has said he was hopeful the court would be able to better afford mental-health and drug-addiction resources to people involved in municipal-level litigation.

The court has nevertheless been controversial. Some municipal leaders have been critical of the court, especially given what had been its unsettled security situation. Other issues raised included increased transportation difficulty for municipal-court litigants, and having lawyers and court staff be less familiar with the municipalities they served.

Nine municipalities in Atlantic County have thus far agreed to join the consolidated court — Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Linwood, Northfield, Port Republic, Ventnor and Weymouth Township.