Atlantic County Sheriff's Office to provide security for planned Central Municipal Court

Questions over who would protect litigants and staff at the planned Atlantic County central court have been put to rest.
The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office has reached an agreement to provide security to the planned Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County, according to a county news release issued Wednesday. The agreement with the Sheriff’s Office will cost $507,000 per year. There will also be a one-time cost of purchasing equipment such as body armor, equipment, uniforms, weapons and a prison-transport vehicle.
“The last link in the chain has been completed,” Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said in the release. “Having the Sheriff’s Office provide security was always our goal, but it took time to iron out the details of an agreement.”
Levinson personally thanked Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, whose support Levinson said was needed to make the deal with the sheriff’s department “financially feasible.”
Scheffler, in turn, offered a full-throated endorsement of the central municipal court. He said it would both reduce costs and advance important criminal justice reform.
“I strongly support the consolidated court and have from the beginning,” Scheffler said in the news release. “I believe it will be a cost savings for the local municipalities and help the community-at-large by promoting justice reform. I’m pleased to play a role in this historic initiative.”
The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County would replace each participating municipality’s current court and handle all municipal-level litigation in the county. Most of the 23 municipalities in Atlantic County currently use their own individual courts to adjudicate municipal-level legal matters. The motivation for the consolidation of the municipal courts is to make services more efficient and provide cost savings to participating municipalities.
Former Atlantic County Superior Judge Mark Sandson, an advocate for the central court, has said he was hopeful the court would be able to better afford mental-health and drug-addiction resources to people involved in municipal-level litigation.
The court has nevertheless been controversial. Some municipal leaders have been critical of the court, especially given what had been its unsettled security situation. Other issues raised included increased transportation difficulty for municipal-court litigants, and having lawyers and court staff be less familiar with the municipalities they served.
Nine municipalities in Atlantic County have thus far agreed to join the consolidated court — Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Linwood, Northfield, Port Republic, Ventnor and Weymouth Township.
Although the majority of towns in the county have declined to join, the county claimed in the Wednesday news release that over 60% of municipal-court filings will be handled at the central court. Notably, all state police and state agency court filings, even if they originate from non-participating municipalities, will be handled in the central court.
The county had previously entertained hiring a private agency to provide security for the central court. County officials said that private agents would have been retired police officers and state troopers, and had expressed confidence they would have been able to provide adequate security to the court.
The county said in its news release that the $507,000 cost of the agreement struck with the Sheriff’s Office “coincides with the cost for private security.” Atlantic County Counsel Jim Ferguson previously told The Press that the services of a private firm would cost the county $393,000, while the initial cost of the sheriff’s office was $900,000.
The majority of hearings at the new court are expected to be held virtually, as has been the case since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Sandson has said he believes the shift towards virtual court hearings will likely be a long-term one that will endure for the foreseeable future.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law authorizing 10 New Jersey counties — five in North Jersey and five in South Jersey, including Atlantic County — to create their own central courts for municipal-level legal matters. The central municipal court in Atlantic County, which is scheduled to open in January, would be the first of its kind in the state.
