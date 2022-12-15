Atlantic County Sheriff's Office dedicated to helping year-round

ATLANTIC CITY — Whether it was the holiday season or not, Atlantic City resident Reynece Harris would still like some help putting food on the table since she lost her job doing housekeeping when the pandemic started.

Harris was walking her dog, Pop, on Wednesday when she saw the Atlantic County Sheriff's office, along with volunteers from South Jersey Family Medical Centers and Amerigroup passing out food-filled boxes and offering access to resources on Mediterranean and Tennessee avenues as part of an emergency food distribution.

She was surprised because she didn't know there was a food distribution just a few blocks from her house, at Atlantic City Townehouse and Baltic Plaza Apartments Wednesday.

"This is wonderful," said Harris."This will help me out since I needed food."

The Sherriff's Office also partners with other organizations, such as the the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, South Jersey Family Medical Centers, and Amerigroup to link people with resources at those events.

"COVID flushed people out, but with how the economy is now, it's made more and more people come out," said Timothy Reed, the Chief Warrant Officer for the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office. "Inflation means more people coming to the food bank and mobile distribution."

"For the past five years, we haven't stopped providing assistance to the community in whatever way we could," said Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler about the community outreach efforts him and the Sheriff's Office have done since 2015.

The Sheriff's Office had leftover funds from last year's food distribution funding thanks to the Casino Reinvestment Development Agency, so they used the extra funds to continue assisting the community however they could.

The food distributions by the Sheriff's Office happen at least once a week, sometimes multiple times a week, at different locations in the city, which are usually apartment buildings, said Reed.

A crowd of 200 people come to Wednesday's distribution, a mix of residents, passerby, seniors and homeless people.

"This is an ideal location to have a food distribution," said city resident Jeff Hopkins. "It's in the middle of three senior buildings. A lot of them have no transportation."

Hopkins, 63, usually goes to the food distributions when they're at the Baltic Plaza for his mother, who lives a senior living apartment complex next door.

Hopkins said the events have saved him a decent amount of money, considering the rising inflation on groceries, produce, gas and more.

"There's no supermarket in Atlantic City, besides the Save-a-lot, which is more of a discount food store," said Hopkins.

This week, the Sheriff's Office prepared and distributed 250 boxes, which included dairy products like eggs, milk, cheese, and yogurt, and frozen chicken cutlets.

The next food distribution by the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office will be Thursday at Jeffries Towers in the Inlet, starting around 9 a.m., until supplies last. For more information and to stay up to date about the food distributions/events the sheriff's office does, visit their Facebook page.