Absecon - 3-Year (Vote for Two)
Louis H. Imperatrice
Thomas J. Grites
Theresa L. Hudson
Eric Neal
Atlantic City - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Jarrod Barnes
Patricia A. Bailey
Walter Johnson
Mohammed G. Uddin
Allen Thomas
John A. Devlin "Children Taxpayers First"
Ambrose Gray "Children Taxpayers First"
Farouque Talukder "Children Taxpayers First"
Buena Borough - Buena Regional 3-Year (Vote for One)
Michael A. Feaster "Kids First!"
Buena Vista Township - Buena Regional - 3-Year (Vote for Two)
William B. Sneathen III "Putting Students First"
Joseph E. Drogo
Egg Harbor City - 3-Year (Vote for Two)
Janine Caudo
Egg Harbor Township - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Amy Summer
Patrick Ireland
Michael Price "EHT Proud"
Stephen Napoli
Nicholas J. Seppy
Tamika Gilbert-Floyd
Michael A. Merlino
Estell Manor - 3-Year (Vote for Two)
Justin N. Roxas Sr. "Ethics, Fairness, Transparency"
Alicia Gray
Folsom - 3-Year (Vote for Two)
Glenn A. Smith
Lisa O'Toole "Honest, Dedicated & Loyal"
Galloway Township - Greater Egg Harbor Regional - 3-Year (Vote for One)
Margaret Guenther
Galloway Township - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Sherri Parmenter "Equity Diversity Success"
Dr. Ebenezer O-A Bilewu "Integrity Service Honesty"
Karen Fink
Susan Coll-Guedes "Creativity in Teamwork"
Ernest D. Huggard
Hamilton Township - Greater Egg Harbor Regional - 3-Year (Vote for One)
Margaret Capone
Hamilton Township - Greater Egg Harbor Regional - 1-Year Unexpired (Vote for One)
Darrell Edmonds "Equity Integrity Excellence"
Hamilton Township - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Jennifer Lihach
Jarod Prince
Jennifer Oldfield "Equity, Educator, Experienced"
Shawn Ankrah "Educator Equity Community"
Maria L. Newman "Diversity Education Communication"
Christine Miller "Pragmatic Empathetic Effective"
Hammonton - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Kelli Fallon "Leadership We Need"
Mary Anne Templeton "Education is Key"
Raymond Scipione
S. "Sam" Mento III
Linwood - Mainland Regional - 3-Year (Vote for One)
No Petitions Filed
Linwood - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Reema Kanzaria
Jason Goldstein
Kathleen Lowry
Emily Ryan
Longport
Carl N. Tripician
Mullica Township - Greater Egg Harbor Regional - 3-Year (Vote for One)
Gregory A. Kehrli "For the Children"
Mullica Township - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Susan Brownhill
Nick Roehnert
Sarah M. Kurtz
Northfield - Mainland Regional - 3-Year (Vote for Two)
Kinjal Patel
Evelyn M. Perez
Northfield - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Stephanie Woodhouse-Hughes
No Additional Petitions Filed
Pleasantville - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Sherrise A. Moten
Loreal N. Chrisp
Sheila H. Todd
Anny E. Melo "Children 1st"
Julio Sanchez "Children 1st"
Elysa Sanchez "Children 1st"
Doris Rowell "New Version"
Somers Point - Mainland Regional - 3-Year (Vote for Two)
Albert W. Becker Jr.
No Additional Petitions Filed
Somers Point - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Kathleen Dolton
Michael Sweeder
No Additional Petitions Filed
Weymouth Township - 3-Year (Vote for Three)
Daniel Ardito
Edward M. Zebedies Jr.
No Additional Petitions Filed
