Absecon - 3-Year (Vote for Two)

Louis H. Imperatrice

Thomas J. Grites

Theresa L. Hudson

Eric Neal

Atlantic City - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Jarrod Barnes

Patricia A. Bailey

Walter Johnson

Mohammed G. Uddin

Allen Thomas

John A. Devlin "Children Taxpayers First"

Ambrose Gray "Children Taxpayers First"

Farouque Talukder "Children Taxpayers First"

Buena Borough - Buena Regional 3-Year (Vote for One)

Michael A. Feaster "Kids First!"

Buena Vista Township - Buena Regional - 3-Year (Vote for Two)

William B. Sneathen III "Putting Students First"

Joseph E. Drogo

Egg Harbor City - 3-Year (Vote for Two)

Janine Caudo

Egg Harbor Township - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Amy Summer

Patrick Ireland

Michael Price "EHT Proud"

Stephen Napoli

Nicholas J. Seppy

Tamika Gilbert-Floyd

Michael A. Merlino

Estell Manor - 3-Year (Vote for Two)

Justin N. Roxas Sr. "Ethics, Fairness, Transparency"

Alicia Gray

Folsom - 3-Year (Vote for Two)

Glenn A. Smith

Lisa O'Toole "Honest, Dedicated & Loyal"

Galloway Township - Greater Egg Harbor Regional - 3-Year (Vote for One)

Margaret Guenther

Galloway Township - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Sherri Parmenter "Equity Diversity Success"

Dr. Ebenezer O-A Bilewu "Integrity Service Honesty"

Karen Fink

Susan Coll-Guedes "Creativity in Teamwork"

Ernest D. Huggard

Hamilton Township - Greater Egg Harbor Regional - 3-Year (Vote for One)

Margaret Capone

Hamilton Township - Greater Egg Harbor Regional - 1-Year Unexpired (Vote for One)

Darrell Edmonds "Equity Integrity Excellence"

Hamilton Township - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Jennifer Lihach

Jarod Prince

Jennifer Oldfield "Equity, Educator, Experienced"

Shawn Ankrah "Educator Equity Community"

Maria L. Newman "Diversity Education Communication"

Christine Miller "Pragmatic Empathetic Effective"

Hammonton - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Kelli Fallon "Leadership We Need"

Mary Anne Templeton "Education is Key"

Raymond Scipione

S. "Sam" Mento III

Linwood - Mainland Regional - 3-Year (Vote for One)

No Petitions Filed

Linwood - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Reema Kanzaria

Jason Goldstein

Kathleen Lowry

Emily Ryan

Longport

Carl N. Tripician

Mullica Township - Greater Egg Harbor Regional - 3-Year (Vote for One)

Gregory A. Kehrli "For the Children"

Mullica Township - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Susan Brownhill

Nick Roehnert

Sarah M. Kurtz

Northfield - Mainland Regional - 3-Year (Vote for Two)

Kinjal Patel

Evelyn M. Perez

Northfield - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Stephanie Woodhouse-Hughes

No Additional Petitions Filed

Pleasantville - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Sherrise A. Moten

Loreal N. Chrisp

Sheila H. Todd

Anny E. Melo "Children 1st"

Julio Sanchez "Children 1st"

Elysa Sanchez "Children 1st"

Doris Rowell "New Version"

Somers Point - Mainland Regional  - 3-Year (Vote for Two)

Albert W. Becker Jr.

No Additional Petitions Filed

Somers Point - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Kathleen Dolton

Michael Sweeder

No Additional Petitions Filed

Weymouth Township - 3-Year (Vote for Three)

Daniel Ardito

Edward M. Zebedies Jr.

No Additional Petitions Filed

