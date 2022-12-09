Atlantic County residents can donate to ACUA Holiday Food Drive

Egg Harbor Township — Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) is hosting their 32nd Annual Holiday Food Drive, open to Atlantic County residents and accepting donations of non-perishable food items through Friday, Dec. 16.

Residents can place donations in a clearly labeled bag by their recycling bin on their scheduled pick up day. ACUA’s recycling crew will collect the food for delivering to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch in Egg Harbor Township.

The FoodBank has specific need of canned tuna and meats, hearty soups, meals in a can and peanut butter. Do not include perishable or frozen items, or food in glass jars. Reusable bags are encouraged, which can then be donated to patrons of the FoodBank.

Atlantic County residents not serviced through ACUA can bring donations to the ACUA Administrative Building at 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township or to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Southern Branch, located at 6735 Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township.

For more information, call 609-272-6950 or visit acua.com/fooddrive.