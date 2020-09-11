No new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported today by the Atlantic County Division of Public Health, but there were 20 new cases confirmed in eight men, ages 19-23, and 12 women, ages 19-93, according to the county health department.
These residents were located as follows: five in Hamilton Township; two each in Absecon, Atlantic City, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway and Hammonton; and one each in Buena Vista Township, Folsom and Longport.
A total of 4,111 county residents have tested positive for Covid-19 since March, of whom 2,767 have been cleared as recovered and 247 have died, according to the county health department.
Atlantic County will continue to provide Covid-19 testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard.
Testing is scheduled for each Tuesday through September 29, 9-11:30 AM.
The test site is available by appointment for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents. No prescription is necessary, however, residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp
Health officials urge residents to continue to remain vigilant to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19. This includes wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and sanitizing common-touch areas, and answering the call if contacted by contact tracers.
