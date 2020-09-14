Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
The Atlantic County Division of Public Health reported Monday no new deaths related to COVID-19 and only six additional cases among two men, ages 25-28, and four women, ages 19-43, according to a release from the department. 

Two of the positive cases were found in Pleasantville and one each was found in Brigantine, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway and Somers Point

To date, 4,144 county residents have tested positive for Covid-19, of whom 2,792 have recovered. The disease has claimed the lives of 247 residents since April 2.

Atlantic County will continue to provide Covid-19 testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard.

Contact: 609-272-7046

