 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County reports first COVID-19 death since Sept. 20
0 comments

Atlantic County reports first COVID-19 death since Sept. 20

Atlantic County health officials reported the death of an 89-year-old Somers Point woman with pre-existing conditions Wednesday, the first COVID-19 death in the county since Sept. 20.

There were also 34 additional cases, 17 of which were men ages 19-76 and 17 of which were females ages 1-91.

Six cases were Egg Harbor Township, five in Atlantic City, four each in Absecon, Hamilton Township and Pleasantville, three each in Galloway Township and Ventnor, two in Mullica Township and one each in Egg Harbor City, Hammonton and Somers Point.

To date, 4,735 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 2,964 recoveries and 251 deaths since April 2. 

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News