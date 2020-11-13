 Skip to main content
Atlantic County reports 96 new COVID-19 cases
The Atlantic County Health Department reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and one additional death related to the virus. 

Egg Harbor Township had 24 of the 96 new cases, according to the health department. 

Since the pandemic started the county has had 7,278 cases, with 3,556 recovering the from the virus, according the county health department. The county has also had 263 virus related deaths. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

