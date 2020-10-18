 Skip to main content
Atlantic County reports 92 COVID-19 case on Sunday
Atlantic County health officials reported 92 COVID-19 cases on Sunday but no additional deaths. To date, the county has had 5,267 cases, 3,059 recoveries and 258 deaths.

Of the new cases, 50 were male between 10 months and 80 years old, and 42 were females between 11 months to 87 years old. Twenty-seven cases were in Egg Harbor Township, 14 were in Atlantic City, 11 were in Pleasantville, eight were in Galloway, seven in Absecon, five in Mays Landing, four each in Hammonton and Linwood, three in Egg Harbor City, two each in Margate and Northfield and one each in Brigantine, Buena Borough, Estell Manor, Somers Point and Ventnor.

