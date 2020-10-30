Atlantic County reports 83 new COVID-19 cases

Atlantic County officials on Friday reported 83 additional cases of COVID-19, but no deaths or recoveries.

The new cases include 40 boys and men, ages 8 to 79, and 43 girls and women, ages 16 to 83, according to the county’s dashboard. Seventeen of the cases were from Pleasantville; 13 in Atlantic City; 11 in Egg Harbor Township; nine in Hamilton Township; eight in Galloway Township; seven in Absecon; four in Hammonton; three in Ventnor; two each in Egg Harbor City, Folsom and Linwood; and one each in Buena Vista Township, Estell Manor, Mullica Township, Northfield and Somers Point.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,929 cases with 260 deaths and 3,355 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,608 cases with 94 deaths and 1,363 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,722 cases with 153 deaths.

