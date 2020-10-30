 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County reports 83 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Atlantic County reports 83 new COVID-19 cases

Atlantic County officials on Friday reported 83 additional cases of COVID-19, but no deaths or recoveries.

The new cases include 40 boys and men, ages 8 to 79, and 43 girls and women, ages 16 to 83, according to the county’s dashboard. Seventeen of the cases were from Pleasantville; 13 in Atlantic City; 11 in Egg Harbor Township; nine in Hamilton Township; eight in Galloway Township; seven in Absecon; four in Hammonton; three in Ventnor; two each in Egg Harbor City, Folsom and Linwood; and one each in Buena Vista Township, Estell Manor, Mullica Township, Northfield and Somers Point.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,929 cases with 260 deaths and 3,355 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,608 cases with 94 deaths and 1,363 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,722 cases with 153 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Atlantic County continues to provide testing by appointment for county residents at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield, behind the county’s public works yard. Testing will next be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. After next week, testing will continue to be held each Tuesday through Nov. 24.

Appointments can be made online at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News