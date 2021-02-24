Atlantic County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Atlantic County health officials reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 21,501. There were also three reported deaths, totaling at 543.

The deaths reported were of 69-year-old Atlantic City woman, an 89-year-old Galloway woman from a long-term care facility and an 89-year-old Northfield man. All three individuals had pre-existing conditions.

Of the new cases, 38 were males between the ages of five and 86, and 38 were females between the ages of six and 78.

There were 15 new cases in Egg Harbor Township, 12 in Atlantic City, 10 in Hamilton Township, nine in Galloway Township, seven in Hammonton, six in Pleasantville, four in Brigantine, three each in Northfield and Somers Point, two each in Egg Harbor City and Ventnor and one each in Absecon, Folsom and Margate.

At Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy reported 1,758,979 vaccinations administered. He also reported 2,661 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 689,944. As of Tuesday night, there were 2,070 patients hospitalized with 435 of those in ICUs and 273 on ventilators. There were also 57 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 20,746.

Contact CJ Fairfield

