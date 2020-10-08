 Skip to main content
Atlantic County reports 52 new COVID-19 cases
Atlantic County health officials reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Thursday.

There are a total of 4,787 cases, 254 deaths and 2,964 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 25 were males between eight and 84 and 27 were females among 27 and 74. There were 13 cases in Egg Harbor Township, seven in Atlantic City, five in Mays Landing, four each in Egg Harbor City, Galloway and Hammonton, three each in Northfield and Pleasantville, two each in Absecon and Buena Vista Township and one each in Buena Borough, Estell Manor, Mullica, Weymouth and Ventnor.

