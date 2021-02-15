Atlantic County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases

Atlantic County health officials reported 46 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 20,811. The county also reported one additional death, bringing the countywide total to 511 deaths.

The one death confirmed was of a 92-year-old Galloway man who lived in a long-term care facility and had pre-existing conditions.

Of the new cases, 25 were males between the ages of 15 and 84 and 21 were females between the ages of 4 and 82.

There were 14 cases in Egg Harbor Township, 10 in Galloway, six in Atlantic City, four in Somers Point, two each in Absecon, Hamilton Township and Hammonton and one each in Egg Harbor City, Folsom, Linwood, Mullica Township, Northfield and Pleasantville.

