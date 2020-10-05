 Skip to main content
Atlantic County reports 45 new cases of COVID-19
The Atlantic County Health Department reported 45 new cases of COVID-19, with no new deaths.. So far the county has had 4,672 cases of COVID-19 and 250 deaths related to the virus. The county has also seen 2,912 people recover. 

