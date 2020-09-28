Atlantic County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Atlantic County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with 11 of those cases men and 9 women.

No fatalities were reported.

The men range in age from 16-55, while the women are 26-89-59.

Galloway reported the highest number of cases with four. The location of the other reported cases are: Egg Harbor City and Pleasantville with three; Absecon, Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Hamilton Township with two; and Margate and Somers Point with a case a piece.

Overall, Atlantic County reported 4,441 cases with 2,892 recovered and 250 deaths.