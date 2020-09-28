 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
0 comments

Atlantic County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Only $5 for 5 months

Atlantic County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with 11 of those cases men and 9 women.

No fatalities were reported.

The men range in age from 16-55, while the women are 26-89-59.

Galloway reported the highest number of cases with four. The location of the other reported cases are: Egg Harbor City and Pleasantville with three; Absecon, Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Hamilton Township with two; and Margate and Somers Point with a case a piece.

Overall, Atlantic County reported 4,441 cases with 2,892 recovered and 250 deaths.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News