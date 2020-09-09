Atlantic County health officials Wednesday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths.
The new cases were confirmed in four men, ages 21 to 58, and nine women, ages 19 to 54, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. Three of these residents are from Hamilton Township, two each are from Egg Harbor Township, Galloway and Pleasantville, while one each is from Atlantic City, Buena Vista Township, Linwood and Somers Point.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,076 cases with 247 deaths and 2,767 recoveries. Cape May County has reported 1,193 cases with 89 deaths and 990 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,169 cases with 147 deaths.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, according to the release. Testing is scheduled for each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. through Sept. 29.
The test site is available by appointment for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents, according to the release. No prescription is necessary, however, residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.
Health officials urged residents to continue to remain vigilant to help mitigate the spread of the disease, including wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and sanitizing common-touch areas, and answering the call if contacted by contact tracers.
