Atlantic County reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Atlantic County officials on Friday reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The cases include 61 boys and men, ages 2 to 88, and 64 girls and women, ages 10 months to 91, according to the county’s new coronavirus dashboard. An 84-year-old Hammonton man with pre-existing conditions was the latest death in the county.

Twenty-five cases were reported from Egg Harbor Township; 21 in Galloway Township; 16 in Hamilton Township; 10 each in Hammonton and Pleasantville; nine in Atlantic City; seven in Ventnor; six in Absecon; five in Brigantine; four in Somers Point; three in Margate; two each in Buena Vista Township, Folsom and Linwood; and one each in Egg Harbor City, Mullica Township and Northfield.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 8,955 cases with 273 deaths and 4,295 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,636 cases with 104 deaths and 1,995 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,766 cases with 163 deaths.

Atlantic County continues to provide Covid-19 testing by appointment for county residents at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield, behind the county’s public works yard. Tuesday is the next testing date.