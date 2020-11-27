 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
0 comments

Atlantic County reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

  • 0
rich Hundley - Rich Hundley III_Murphy_6-4-20-3

Gov. Phil Murphy during one of his COVID-19 media briefings in Trenton.

 Rich Hundley III / The Trentonian

Atlantic County officials on Friday reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The cases include 61 boys and men, ages 2 to 88, and 64 girls and women, ages 10 months to 91, according to the county’s new coronavirus dashboard. An 84-year-old Hammonton man with pre-existing conditions was the latest death in the county.

Twenty-five cases were reported from Egg Harbor Township; 21 in Galloway Township; 16 in Hamilton Township; 10 each in Hammonton and Pleasantville; nine in Atlantic City; seven in Ventnor; six in Absecon; five in Brigantine; four in Somers Point; three in Margate; two each in Buena Vista Township, Folsom and Linwood; and one each in Egg Harbor City, Mullica Township and Northfield.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 8,955 cases with 273 deaths and 4,295 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,636 cases with 104 deaths and 1,995 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 4,766 cases with 163 deaths.

Atlantic County continues to provide Covid-19 testing by appointment for county residents at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield, behind the county’s public works yard. Tuesday is the next testing date.

If available, appointments can be made online at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid.

There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News