Atlantic County Health Officials reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Tuesday.
A 63-year-old Egg Harbor Township woman with pre-existing health conditions has become the latest county resident to die from the new coronavirus, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. They also confirmed seven new cases among three men, ages 21 to 59, and four women, ages 19 to 57.
Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township and Galloway each had two of the new cases and Margate had one new case, according to the release.
So far, Atlantic County 4,063 cases with 247 deaths and 2,738 recoveries.
The county will continue to provide testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, officials said.
Testing is scheduled for each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. through Sept. 29. The only exception will be this week when testing will occur on Wednesday.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents and no prescription is necessary, officials said. Residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.
Health officials urge residents to continue to remain vigilant to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19. This includes wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and sanitizing common-touch areas, and answering the call if contacted by contact tracers.
