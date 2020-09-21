Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

Atlantic County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with no new deaths and no new recoveries.

To date, there have been 4,259 cases, 250 deaths and 2,854 recoveries in the county.

Of the new cases, three were males between the ages of 16 and 66, and seven were females between the ages of 19 and 57.

There were four cases in Egg Harbor Township, two each in Brigantine and Galloway and one each in Buena Vista Township and Linwood.

