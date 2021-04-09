Atlantic County realtor featured in the April edition of Top Agent Magazine

Daniel Rallo, of Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Shore, was featured in the April edition of Top Agent Magazine.
Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents, mortgage professionals and affiliates in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine, all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. All candidates are then evaluated based upon production and professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement.
“I was humbled to have been given the honor to be in such a remarkable publication that highlights the best of the best in my field” Rallo said.
Tech company gains help push S&P 500 to record high: Wall Street capped another week of gains with more milestones Friday as strength in technology and health care stocks helped push the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to all-time highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% for its fourth record high this week and third straight weekly gain. The Dow’s latest milestone followed an all-time high Monday.
Stocks have benefited this week as bond yields, which had been steadily ticking higher, retreated from highs hit earlier in the month. Higher yields can slow down the economy by pushing up interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to borrow money. Bond yields rose Friday, but that didn’t weigh on stocks.
“The S&P 500 finished at another all-time high today as investors have become comfortable enough with the current level of interest rates and inflation to keep putting money into equities,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.
A late-afternoon burst of buying pushed the major stock indexes higher. The S&P 500 rose 31.63 points to 4,128.80. The Dow gained 297.03 points, or 0.9%, to 33,800.60. The Nasdaq composite picked up 70.88 points, or 0.5%, to 13,900.19.
Airlines pull Boeing Max jets to inspect electrical systems: Airlines pulled dozens of Boeing Max 737s out of service for inspections after the aircraft maker told them about a possible electrical problem, the latest setback for the plane.
Boeing said Friday the issue affected planes used by 16 airlines. The company did not say how many planes are affected or how long it will take for inspections and, if necessary, repairs.
Max jets were grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people. The planes resumed flying in December after regulators in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Brazil approved changes Boeing made to an automated flight-control system that played a role in the crashes. Boeing said the new issue, in which a component in the electrical power system might not be correctly grounded, was unrelated to the flight-control system.