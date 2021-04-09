 Skip to main content
Atlantic County realtor featured in the April edition of Top Agent Magazine

Daniel Rallo, of Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Shore, was featured in the April edition of Top Agent Magazine.

Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents, mortgage professionals and affiliates in the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine, all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. All candidates are then evaluated based upon production and professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement.

“I was humbled to have been given the honor to be in such a remarkable publication that highlights the best of the best in my field” Rallo said.

