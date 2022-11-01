 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office launches new website

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has launched a new updated website.

The website, www.acpo.org, is easy to read, which allows for the public to better communicate with the agency, according to a release from the prosecutor's office. 

New features on the website include a Community Interface tab. People can sign up for news alerts, send tips and receive back and forth communication, according to the prosecutor's office. 

People can also access news from the Prosecutor's Office, view missing or wanted person flyers, submit their residential or business cameras to assist law enforcement, and more.

The creative, user-friendly experience was created in an effort to keep the site up to date with helpful content, articles, and press announcements, according to the agency. 

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

