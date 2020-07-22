Atlantic County virtual town hall

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal opens a virtual town hall on police use of force Tuesday alongside Atlantic County law enforcement officials.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, along with other county officials and police chiefs, stressed the importance of communication throughout the latest virtual town hall hosted by the state Attorney General's Office to discuss use of force. The Zoom meeting was part of Attorney General Gurbir Grewal's 21 County / 21st Century Community Policing Project.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority provided $600,000 in funding Tuesday for two programs that focus on Atlantic City youth. The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City and Turning Point received grants of $275,000 and $325,000, respectively, to help administer vocational and educational programs for city youth.

Homeowners along Laurel Drive in Somers Point have long asked for relief from bumper-to-bumper summer traffic, trucks and speeders along the 25 mph, two-lane street. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which owns and operates the Garden State Parkway, has a plan to close Exit 30 to both relieve Laurel Drive of its traffic burden and eliminate dangerous backups on the parkway as people wait in line to exit there. But city officials and business owners say moving all that traffic to Interchange 29 may not be the solution the authority thinks it is.

The upcoming high school football season and the challenges it could face amid the COVD-19 pandemic are discussed in a video featuring West Jersey Football League President Derryk Sellers and Press of Atlantic City editor Nicholas Huba and writer Michael McGarry.

Brittany Smith, an Atlantic City teacher, has gone viral for a book list she created on Twitter in June to help teachers and parents talk to children about race and racism. Smith, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, a teacher at the Sovereign Avenue School, said she was taken aback when she heard about a backlash over a commercial in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on the children's channel Nickelodeon.

Atlantic City preschool teacher Brittany Smith

Atlantic City preschool teacher Brittany Smith, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, created a Twitter thread of children’s books dealing with race to help teachers and parents talk about racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments