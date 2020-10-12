 Skip to main content
Atlantic County officials report 51 new COVID-19 cases
Atlantic County officials report 51 new COVID-19 cases

Atlantic County officials on Monday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases were among 19 boys and men, ages 4 to 81, and 32 girls and women, ages 2 to 96, according to the county’s updated dashboard. There were no new deaths or recoveries reported.

Thirteen cases were identified in Atlantic City; with nine each in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville; four in Galloway; three each in Hammonton and Northfield; two each in Egg Harbor City, Hamilton Township, Somers Point and Ventnor; and one each in Absecon and Margate.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,968 cases with 255 deaths and 3,014 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,427 with 92 deaths and 1,252 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,405 cases with 151 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Atlantic County will continue to provide testing by appointment for county residents at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield, behind the county’s public works yard, officials said. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday through Oct. 27, the only exception is this week when testing will be held on Wednesday instead Tuesday.

Appointments can be made online at https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid.

