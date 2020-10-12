Atlantic County officials report 51 new COVID-19 cases

Atlantic County officials on Monday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases were among 19 boys and men, ages 4 to 81, and 32 girls and women, ages 2 to 96, according to the county’s updated dashboard. There were no new deaths or recoveries reported.

Thirteen cases were identified in Atlantic City; with nine each in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville; four in Galloway; three each in Hammonton and Northfield; two each in Egg Harbor City, Hamilton Township, Somers Point and Ventnor; and one each in Absecon and Margate.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,968 cases with 255 deaths and 3,014 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,427 with 92 deaths and 1,252 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,405 cases with 151 deaths.

