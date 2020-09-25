 Skip to main content
Atlantic County officials report 37 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths.
Virus Outbreak-Connecticut

Atlantic County health officials on Friday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

The new cases include 23 boys and men, ages 5 months to 57, and 14 girls and women, ages 14 to 62, according to the county’s website. An additional 27 people were cleared as recovered.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,354 cases with 250 deaths and 2,892 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,324 cases with 90 deaths and 1,150 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,298 cases with 150 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Also, Atlantic County continues to provide COVID-19 testing by appointment for county residents at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield.

Appointments can be made online at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid.

Contact: 609-272-7241

