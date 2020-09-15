Atlantic County health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and one additional death.
The cases include nine boys and men, ages 10 to 61, and 13 girls and women, ages 14 to 78, according to the county website. The person who most recently died was from Absecon.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,266 cases with 248 deaths and 2,792 cleared as recovered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.