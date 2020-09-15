Atlantic County health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and one additional death.

The cases include nine boys and men, ages 10 to 61, and 13 girls and women, ages 14 to 78, according to the county website. The person who most recently died was from Absecon.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,266 cases with 248 deaths and 2,792 cleared as recovered.

